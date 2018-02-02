Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the incident is happening in the area of Cleveland Avenue.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 4 for LIVE updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}