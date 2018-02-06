  • Student killed in crash on way home from Cobb school

    By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A North Cobb Christian School student was killed Monday in a car accident on her way home from the Kennesaw campus, according to the principal.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose is working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News. 

    Kathleen Sutz was a senior at the school, principal Megan Strange said.

     

     

    “I spoke with Kathleen’s father and he said, ‘Kathleen is with Jesus,’” she said in an email to North Cobb Christian families. “I know that we are all devastated to hear this news and take great hope in the fact that Kathleen is in heaven.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Students gathered Tuesday morning for a time of prayer.

    “Our entire faculty, along with our student life and counseling staff, are available during this time and throughout the days ahead,” Strange said.

    This article was written by Steve Burns with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: