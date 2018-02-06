Student killed in crash on way home from Cobb school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A North Cobb Christian School student was killed Monday in a car accident on her way home from the Kennesaw campus, according to the principal.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is working on gathering more information for Channel 2 Action News.
Kathleen Sutz was a senior at the school, principal Megan Strange said.
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Sutz family and our NCCS family during this difficult time.— North Cobb Christian (@NCCSEagles) February 6, 2018
“The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18
“I spoke with Kathleen’s father and he said, ‘Kathleen is with Jesus,’” she said in an email to North Cobb Christian families. “I know that we are all devastated to hear this news and take great hope in the fact that Kathleen is in heaven.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family to honor father who died while trying to save his children from a house fire
- Local police chief resigns, asks city to ignore private investigation, records show
- 11-year-old killed, brother hurt in crash leaving middle school
Students gathered Tuesday morning for a time of prayer.
“Our entire faculty, along with our student life and counseling staff, are available during this time and throughout the days ahead,” Strange said.
This article was written by Steve Burns with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}