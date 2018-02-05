  • 11-year-old killed, brother hurt in crash leaving middle school

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A family is dealing with an unimaginable situation after their 11-year-old daughter was killed and her brother was injured in a crash outside of an Atlanta school.

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson learned a family member was taking Ren'gia Majors and her brother home from Sandtown Middle School on Feb. 2 when they were hit by another car. 

    Majors and her brother were both ejected from the car. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her brother was seriously injured.

    The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. 

