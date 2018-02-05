  • SWAT surrounds DeKalb County home with gunman barricaded inside

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police and SWAT have surrounded a home in DeKalb County after a gunman barricaded himself inside Monday morning. 

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle on the 3000 block of Appleton Court when he was confronted by a neighbor. The suspect pulled out a gun and walked inside the home, police said.

    As police arrived, the suspect was distracted and a 33 and 73 year old man were able to get out. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes said that a woman is still inside the home.

    No shots have been fired. Officers have a perimeter around the home and SWAT has been activated. 

