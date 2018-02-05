10 cars stolen from dealership, owner says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after someone stole 10 cars from a dealership.
It happened overnight at Team Auto Sales on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Home Depot destroys 1 million pounds of supplies in wake of hurricane
- HIV-positive man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting boy
- Nurse fired for violating attendance policy, staying home with the flu
The owner said that 10 of the vehicles were stolen.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus is at the scene talking to police about what happened.
.@Atlanta_Police are at dealership Team Auto Sales on Campbellton Rd. Owner says 10 cars stolen overnight. pic.twitter.com/XZgKfrTEfg— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) February 5, 2018
The owner said the thief crashed several cars they were taking.
Dealership owner says burglars crashed a couple cars they stole from his business overnight. pic.twitter.com/oPZvGcSxVW— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) February 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}