  • 10 cars stolen from dealership, owner says

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after someone stole 10 cars from a dealership.

    It happened overnight at Team Auto Sales on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. 

    The owner said that 10 of the vehicles were stolen.

    The owner said the thief crashed several cars they were taking. 

     

