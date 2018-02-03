2 kids ejected from car, taken to hospital with serious injuries

ATLANTA - Two children were ejected from a car Friday and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fulton County police said.
Authorities were called to Sandtown Middle School just after 4:10 p.m. and found the two children, Fulton police Det. Partrena Smith said.
Police are not sure if the children attended the Campbellton Road middle school.
Investigators are still determining what caused the children to be ejected, Smith said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}