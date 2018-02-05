Family to honor father who died while trying to save his children from a house fire

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A widow said she woke up in the middle of the night to a raging fire that took her husband.
We first told you about this story last week when Brandon Gamble died saving his five children from the blaze.
The wife he leaves behind, Tyeisha Gamble, spoke to Channel 2's Tom Jones for the first time since the accident happened.
Forest Park firefighters got a call about a house fire on Burks Road around 2 a.m. last Thursday. When they got to the home, the fire was heavily involved.
"I love that man. I've been with that man since I was 13," a tearful Tyeisha Gamble told Jones. "My husband was a gift from God to my kids."
Brandon Gamble died when he was caught in the fire as he tried to rescue his children.
When Jones spoke to neighbors last week, they said they tried to help Tyeisha Gamble and the children but Tyesha said that's not the case.
