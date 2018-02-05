Police arrest 2nd suspect in child's kidnapping, sexual assault

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police announced the arrest of a second suspect in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy.
Kelvin Armstrong, 38, was arrested Monday without incident.
Police said Armstrong and 46-year-old Kevin Walker grabbed a 12-year-old boy and dragged him into an apartment complex at 2700 Buford Highway on Jan. 29. Once inside, police said the two sexually assaulted the boy for hours.
Walker, who is HIV-positive, was arrested on Feb. 2, but Armstrong was sought by police for several days.
We're working to learn more about the arrest of the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
Walker is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, reckless conduct – HIV infected person and other charges.
Armstrong is expected to face charges of aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}