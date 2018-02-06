POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County family is looking for answers days after a man disappeared when he went to get Chick-fil-A for his wife and children.
According to investigators, Nathan Barfield left his home around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. He said he was going to Chick-fil-A to get food for his wife and two children.
Nobody heard from Barfield until police in Alabama located his vehicle on Monday. According to Barfield’s family, police sent him back to Georgia.
On Tuesday morning, police in Georgia found Barfield’s car abandoned on Hwy 27 in Haralson County.
Search teams are looking for Barfield, and his family says foul play is now suspected.
Barfield’s family says he’s never disappeared before, and they don’t believe he has a girlfriend. They said they don’t know what’s going on.
