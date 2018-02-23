0 2 arrested in connection with series of random shootings

ATLANTA - Atlanta police believe they have found the suspect and SUV involved in a series of random shootings.

One driver was shot overnight on I-20 West near Holmes Drive. Another driver was shot on Fulton Street, flipped his car and hit two other cars. A third person was shot and killed in his car in front of his wife and children in DeKalb County.

Police do not believe the shooters knew any of the victims.

The two surviving victims told police the shooter was in a silver SUV.

Police said a stolen SUV was involved in a high-speed chase in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol said the chase ended when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver along Moreland Avenue.

Authorities said the driver, Mikeal Callaway, 24, and his female passenger were arrested.

3 shootings just hours apart. Why would the suspects shoot at random people? We're working on getting that answer. But we can tell you now that police have the 2 suspects they believe are responsible. pic.twitter.com/C8IMMf2ZZp — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 23, 2018

As police were responding to the 3 shootings acorss 2 counties, they didn't know if they were connected. Police are now saying they're all connected, but they still don't have a motive. We're expecting an update from APD shortly pic.twitter.com/XhoHwrHRcy — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 23, 2018

Police are still investigating the shooting spree, but right now they believe it was just random acts violence by 2 suspects - a male and a female. We're gathering details & will have a live report on Ch2 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/wcphNntua7 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 23, 2018

