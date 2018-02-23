  • 2 arrested in connection with series of random shootings

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police believe they have found the suspect and SUV involved in a series of random shootings.

    One driver was shot overnight on I-20 West near Holmes Drive. Another driver was shot on Fulton Street, flipped his car and hit two other cars. A third person was shot and killed in his car in front of his wife and children in DeKalb County.

    Police do not believe the shooters knew any of the victims. 

    The two surviving victims told police the shooter was in a silver SUV.

    Police said a stolen SUV was involved in a high-speed chase in southeast Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol said the chase ended when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver along Moreland Avenue.

    Authorities said the driver, Mikeal Callaway, 24, and his female passenger were arrested. 

