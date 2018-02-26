0 Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of high school student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A newspaper delivery man is behind bars after police said he forced a teenage girl into his car as she walked to school.

We first told you about this story earlier this month when police released a sketch searching for the suspect.

DeKalb County police said Alvin Joyner, 60, approached a teenager as she was on her way to school while he was delivering papers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He then passed her, backed up, got out of the car and then guided her into his vehicle,” said Lt. Christopher Rorey with the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit.

Rorey said the girl recorded the lewd conversation in the SUV with her phone, right before Joyner let her go.

While investigating the incident, police told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge they found three other teens with similar stories. None of them were abducted or hurt, but they all claimed they were approached by the same man.

For days, officers from vice, narcotics and even the gang unit staked out the area around the school.

Thursday, they spotted a man, who matched the police sketch and quickly brought him in.

“To know that we eventually caught the suspect and got him off the streets, the neighborhood can be a lot safer,” Rorey said.

Students at the school told Sbarge they are relieved.

“It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve happened to anybody," said Rynesha Lucas.

Police said Joyner has a criminal history.

He now faces a number charges, including kidnapping.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.