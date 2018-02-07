Police release sketch of man they say tried to abduct girl from school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are asking the public’s help in finding a man they said tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl from school on Tuesday morning.
Investigators released a sketch of the man they said tried to take the girl as she walked to Miller Grove High School.
Detectives said the man forced the girl into his SUV, drove a short distance and then let her out near the high school.
DKPD is looking for this man, wanted for the alleged abduction of a 14 year old girl near Miller Grove H.S. He was driving a light blue SUV with partial tag #RIH.— DeKalbPoliceCID (@DeKalbPoliceCID) February 7, 2018
Black male 50-60 years old. Call DeKalb Special victim's with info at 770-724-7710#DKPD pic.twitter.com/A85pUg4QoE pic.twitter.com/pUra62gLBO
The man is described as black, about 50 to 60 years old, bald with a brown complexion and approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Three other girls said they had an encounter with a man fitting the same description in December.
The teen said the man was driving a light blue midsize SUV with a partial plate number beginning with RIH.
Anyone with information of this man is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.
