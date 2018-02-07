  • Police release sketch of man they say tried to abduct girl from school

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are asking the public’s help in finding a man they said tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl from school on Tuesday morning.

    Investigators released a sketch of the man they said tried to take the girl as she walked to Miller Grove High School. 

    Detectives said the man forced the girl into his SUV, drove a short distance and then let her out near the high school.

    The man is described as black, about 50 to 60 years old, bald with a brown complexion and approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. 

    Three other girls said they had an encounter with a man fitting the same description in December.

    The teen said the man was driving a light blue midsize SUV with a partial plate number beginning with RIH. 

    Anyone with information of this man is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

