  • Isolated severe thunderstorms possible through the afternoon

    By: Karen Minton , Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain, rain and more rain is expected Wednesday morning, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how long the system will last, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wet roads will make your commute messy Wednesday morning.

    Minton said a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area, along with a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms. 

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    "Heavier showers will develop throughout this morning," Minton said.  

    What can viewers only get on Channel 2 Action News: 

    • Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain outlook showing the timeline of Wednesday front and chance of storms 
    • Updated forecast rainfall amounts for Wednesday’s system
    • Updated long range temperature and precipitation outlooks headed into the middle of the month 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories