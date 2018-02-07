Isolated severe thunderstorms possible through the afternoon

ATLANTA - Rain, rain and more rain is expected Wednesday morning, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wet roads will make your commute messy Wednesday morning.
Minton said a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area, along with a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms.
"Heavier showers will develop throughout this morning," Minton said.
Upper level system + cold front will produce heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms. As much as 1"-2" of rain possible today leading to ponding of water on some roads. Travel with caution today. pic.twitter.com/eiv1v0j9Am— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018
🌧️ Be sure you have the latest rainy weather forecast with the Severe Weather Team 2 weather app: https://t.co/LkJj0GSzTH #StormWatchOn2— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 7, 2018
Wet roads will make your commute messy this morning. It is moving to the NE at 4:30am. Heavier showers will develop throughout this morning with isolated strong to severe storms. Weather and traffic every 10 minutes on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/yUhN0Deheu— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018
Heavy rain moving through Heard county. Moderate to heavy rain over SE Randolph county in Alabama moving toward Heard county. It's going to be a wet and possibly stormy morning. pic.twitter.com/R8bbEz6VTP— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018
