0 Isolated severe thunderstorms possible through the afternoon

ATLANTA - Rain, rain and more rain is expected Wednesday morning, and it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wet roads will make your commute messy Wednesday morning.

Minton said a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across the area, along with a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms.

"Heavier showers will develop throughout this morning," Minton said.

Upper level system + cold front will produce heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms. As much as 1"-2" of rain possible today leading to ponding of water on some roads. Travel with caution today. pic.twitter.com/eiv1v0j9Am — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018

LIVE coverage all morning long from @KarenMintonWSB @SteveGWSB on Channel 2! pic.twitter.com/xPRsNJ2otl — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 7, 2018

Wet roads will make your commute messy this morning. It is moving to the NE at 4:30am. Heavier showers will develop throughout this morning with isolated strong to severe storms. Weather and traffic every 10 minutes on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/yUhN0Deheu — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018

Heavy rain moving through Heard county. Moderate to heavy rain over SE Randolph county in Alabama moving toward Heard county. It's going to be a wet and possibly stormy morning. pic.twitter.com/R8bbEz6VTP — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 7, 2018

