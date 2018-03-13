0 Service could be restored by late afternoon after Gwinnett water main break

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the second time in less than a week, a water main break has a metro Atlanta road shut down.

Crews work to repair the break.

A 12-inch water service line broke early Tuesday, blocking South Old Peachtree Road from South Berkeley Lake Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in the Norcross area.

“Approximately 40 customers are affected,” said Karen Shields, the spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources. “We are working to have water service restored around noon.”

Gwinnett police first reported the break at 6:30 a.m. on Twitter.

“We have not yet determined a cause,” Shields said. “Our focus is on restoring water service and repairing the road.”

Most of the 44 employees at GoGreen waste management solutions were sent home due to the lack of water, warehouse worker Mark Hulsey said.

“None of my fire systems work,” he said. “It’s kind of a safety issue.”

Washington spoke with an employee at one of the affected businesses, and he said he believes this cold snap is to blame.

“I mean, it’s got to do with temperature,” Amouroux Rose Paving said. “The super structure in Atlanta, it’s aging and they need to relieve the surface water that comes off the streets into the sewers, and that’s really the biggest problem.”

A sinkhole opened up near the site of the water main break, police Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

Daylight pics of the water main break and road closure on South Old Peachtree Road. Initial assessment of re-opening is 8pm (20:00 hrs). Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Rhs0E9HvXl — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 13, 2018

“Avoid the area,” police said in a tweet.

Use North Berkeley Lake or Medlock Bridge Road as alternate routes, Triple Team Traffic tweeted.

#TRAVELADVISORY Gwinnett Co: Water Main Break...South Old Peachtree Rd is SHUTDOWN between Peachtree Industrial Blvd & South Berkeley Lake. Use Medlock Bridge or North Berkeley Lake Rd as alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/3GOMvtLrl3 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 13, 2018

The incident in Gwinnett comes six days after a massive break crippled DeKalb County’s water system and disrupted a multitude of services. The county was under a boil water advisory until Friday.

