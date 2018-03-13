Police investigating shooting near Atlanta nightclub

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a nightclub in Bankhead.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is at the scene near Club Crucial on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway where there is a heavy police presence.
BREAKING NEWS: large police activity in NW Atlanta. I'm gathering the details right now. Live at 4:30am.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FI1bBldOMn— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 13, 2018
She’s talking to police for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Washington saw a red car riddled with bullets.
Police tell her that the driver of that car was taken the a hospital in good condition.
Spotted this red car with several bullet holes in the door.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 13, 2018
I'll have the latest at 4:30.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AfMgaRZL2I
Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Senzer said it does not appear the apparent shootout was at all related to Club Crucial.
Triple Team Traffic reports the police activity has closed Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, east of H.E. Holmes Drive.
Atlanta: Police activity...Hollowell Pkwy. closed east of H.E. Holmes Drive. Please avoid the area. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/X5GDpOilPH— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 13, 2018
