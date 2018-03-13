  • Police investigating shooting near Atlanta nightclub

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a nightclub in Bankhead. 

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is at the scene near Club Crucial on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway where there is a heavy police presence.

    Washington saw a red car riddled with bullets.

    Police tell her that the driver of that car was taken the a hospital in good condition.

    Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Senzer said it does not appear the apparent shootout was at all related to Club Crucial.

    Triple Team Traffic reports the police activity has closed Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, east of H.E. Holmes Drive.

     

