  • Police: Teen clocked 51 mph over speed limit during wild chase (VIDEO)

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained police body cam video of a wild police chase that resulted in a teen being jailed early Saturday morning.

    According to police, Suwanee police clocked a driver going 96 mph in a 45 mph zone. 

    Police said the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, eventually crashed into a car stopped at a red light in Duluth. He then got out of the car and tried running away.

    A retired police officer saw what was happening and jumped in. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the retired officer tackled the suspect and held him until officers arrived.

