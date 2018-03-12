Police: Teen clocked 51 mph over speed limit during wild chase (VIDEO)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained police body cam video of a wild police chase that resulted in a teen being jailed early Saturday morning.
According to police, Suwanee police clocked a driver going 96 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Police said the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, eventually crashed into a car stopped at a red light in Duluth. He then got out of the car and tried running away.
A retired police officer saw what was happening and jumped in. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the retired officer tackled the suspect and held him until officers arrived.
