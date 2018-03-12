0 NFL player accused of raping woman while at Georgia Tech arrested

ATLANTA - Denver Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis was arrested on charges he raped a woman in Atlanta while he was a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The alleged incident happened on March 9, 2013. The woman, who is now 30, reported the alleged rape on Feb. 1.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that Gotsis turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Gotsis is charged with strong-arm rape. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Gotsis was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Department sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

"Georgia Tech learned of the arrest today and therefore has no additional information at this time. The report was filed with the Atlanta Police Department on Feb. 1, 2018 and all questions should be directed to APD."

The Broncos issued the following statement to The Denver Post:

“We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed. The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter.”

