COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year veteran of the Cobb County Fire Department died early Monday, officials said.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Firefighter Stacey Leigh Boulware during this difficult time,” Cobb County fire Lt. Dan Dupree said.
Boulware, 44, passed her physical tests Monday morning. She then responded to two incidents, including a medical call involving a full arrest. A few hours later, she collapsed at Station 5 in Vinings, Dupree said.
She was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.
Boulware had been with the department since June 28, 1999.
She was a longtime member of the Cobb County Fire Hazardous Materials Team and worked at various fire stations.
Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
