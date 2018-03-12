Several trees down across metro after wind advisory goes into effect

Several trees are down across metro Atlanta after a wind advisory went into effect for the area.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington saw a large tree down on Chattahoochee Avenue between Howell Mill and Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.
HEADS UP!— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 12, 2018
A large tree is down on Chattahoochee Avenue between Howell Mill and Marietta Blvd. in NW Atlanta.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JpYg8nDgiD
Washington found another tree down in metro Atlanta.
Found another tree down in Metro Atlanta.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 12, 2018
The wet weather and high winds did a number on the area. I'll have the details, in a LIVE report at 12pm.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ehaLEluxt4
Power is out to the area in Smyrna.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton first told you about the wind advisory on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It went into effect at 9 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m.
This afternoon we’re clearing, windy, and cool with highs near 50 degrees, Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
Nitz said it will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday but it will be chilly with temperatures in the low 50s on Tuesday, but just upper 40s on Wednesday.
:We’ll have temperatures near freezing for the next few mornings, through Thursday," Nitz said. "By next weekend, we’re warming back up to the mid 60s to near 70 with a chance of rain returning by Saturday."
