ATLANTA - A jury is set and opening statements are underway in the Tex McIver murder trial.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife in 2016.

McIver admits he shot his wife through the back seat of their SUV that September day, but claims it was an accident.

Prosecutors argue McIver wanted Diane McIver dead for his own financial gain.

A jury of 12 plus 4 alternates was seated Monday after a week of jury selection. Tuesday morning, one juror was excused for a family emergency.

Juror 42 is having a "family emergency" and needs to be with family at the hospital, judge tells both sides. #TexMcIver. — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

Legal analyst @epanitch says first alternate now replaces juror who left. She's an African-American female from Johns Creek. Balance is now 7 women, 5 men. — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

Follow minute-by-minute updates:

11:15 a.m. The court is on a short break after opening statements. Testimony will resume shortly with the state calling its first witness.

11:08 a.m. The defense concludes its opening statement repeating the claim that Tex McIver shot his wife, but did not do so intentionally. They said he was dependent on his wife’s cash flow and would not have killed her and cut that off. “The evidence will show that he was her best friend and he didn't intentionally kill her, he did not murder her," Clark Palmer said.

10:54 a.m. The defense claims that Tex McIver suffered from a from a sleep disorder, known as REM Behavior Disorder. It can apparently cause people to jerk in their sleep. They may also act confused, drunk or even violent upon waking. This is important because in the version of events Tex McIver provided to police he said he had fallen asleep in the back of the SUV the night of the shooting and pulled the trigger when he was startled awake.

10:42 a.m. Palmer said she was “not trying to be crass or glib” but that if Tex McIver wanted to intentionally kill his wife, shooting her in their SUV with her best friend driving would not be the way to do it. She said the defense will show that the bullet might have struck the metal inside the SUV seat and might even have ricocheted back on him. “The evidence is going to show you that it is not a guarantee and not even likely that you would be able to kill somebody in this method and that’s why the shooting was accidental and not intentional,” Palmer said.

Defense attorney is holding up the gun that #TexMcIver shot Diane McIver with in 2016. pic.twitter.com/TWcqnZswCJ — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

10:34 a.m Palmer describes what happened in the SUV and said it wasn’t immediately clear how bad Diane’s injuries were. She also said that Diane McIver told one of the doctors treating her at Emory University Hospital that the shooting was an accident.

Attorney: #TexMcIver suggested #Emory hospital because he was familiar with it. When they got there, he called out "gun shot, gun shot." pic.twitter.com/sosLCyxAa5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

10:22 a.m. Amanda Clark Palmer is starting the opening statement for the defense. She said Tex McIver loved his wife and he loved her back. She described the relationship as one others envied. “They seemed like lovebirds even after 10 years marriage...and that is why he did not intentionally shoot her.”

10:20 a.m. The prosecution has concluded their opening statement, urging the jury to return a verdict of guilty.

Prosecutor: #TexMcIver told PR guy who is friends with the DA if he could get the case dismissed, there was a large bonus. "I don't mind if you share it with the DA." pic.twitter.com/SCTSUBYyOW — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

10:04 a.m. The prosecutor teases to what Dani Jo Carter will say when she testifies. Carter was Diane McIver’s close friend and was driving the couple the night of the shooting. Carter will say that as she was rushing the wounded Diane McIver to the hospital Tex McIver urged her to “slow down.” The prosecutor also said that once they arrived at Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road, Tex McIver gave medical officials six different versions of what went on in the SUV that night.

Prosecutor: #TexMcIver left message for Ms. Carter's husband telling her to stop talking because it'll end with him in jail. pic.twitter.com/lPAG28CDbk — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

9:58 a.m. Griffin describes Tex McIver as someone who likes control. “The easiest way for him to get control was to kill Diane,” Griffin said. The prosecutor also pulled out the .38 revolver Tex McIver used to shoot Diane and showed how he had held it in a plastic bag.

9:45 a.m. Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Seleta Griffin has started the prosecution’s opening statement. She is outlining the McIvers’ seemingly “storybook life” of wealth and privilege. “But things aren’t always as they seem,” Griffin said. When the shooting took place, she said, Tex McIver’s life was “spinning out of control” and he was depending on his wife financially.

Prosecutor: #TexMcIver was $5k in the hole without Diane's $ at the time of her death. pic.twitter.com/iv8PEm5Bbr — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 13, 2018

9:40 a.m. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is giving the jury instructions. He’s urging jurors to keep an open mind until they have heard all the evidence and closing arguments.

