Juror breakdown for the Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - A judge seated a jury of 12 people, plus four alternates, who will decide the fate of Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally killing his wife. Here's what we know about them:
Juror 1
- White man
- Lives in Roswell
- Works for health care services company
- Has a master's degree
- Married with two children, ages 25 and 23
- Previously served on two criminal juries
- Had an office on Peachtree and would frequently drive or walk in the area where the alleged crime occurred
- Has a will
- Was pre-med in college, worked in a hospital from 12th grade through grad school and was an emergency room tech for the last three years of that period
- Has a handgun, rifle, shotgun in his home belonging to his son, an avid hunter
- Sister and brother are both retired Miami PD officers
Juror 2
- White woman
- Lives in East Point
- Works as a domestic engineer
- Has a high school diploma
- Married with no kids
- Abstains from alcohol, but has no moral or ethical objection to other people drinking
- Democratic-leaning, has volunteered for Democratic campaigns and registered people to vote
- Has participated in protests and marches for Black Lives Matter and the Women's March
- Originally from Flint, Michigan
- Had a friend who was killed in West End
Juror 3
- White man
- Lives in west midtown
- Works as a CPA
- Has a master's degree in accounting
- Unmarried with no kids
- Was once arrested for DUI, but charges were dismissed
Juror 4
- Black woman
- Lives in Grove Park
- Educator for DeKalb County Schools since 2004
- Has a specialist degree in education
- Married with two children, ages 12 and 25
- Once called 911 for infant son, who stopped breathing, and said the response was fast
- Husband has a couple of handguns for protection, but she has never fired one
Juror 5
- White man
- Has a master's degree in engineering and business
- Married with two children, ages 4 and 2
- Attends synagogue
- Has a will prepared by a lawyer, which he keeps in his lawyer's vault
- Called 911 for his younger sister when she was age 4 and choking on a grape
Juror 6
- White woman
- Lives in Alpharetta
- Worked as a sales rep for Appen Media Group, now retired
- Married, with three children, ages 30, 33 and 35
- Has been in a lawsuit, in which she sued another driver for texting while driving
- Daughter had a DUI
- Brother-in-law shot and killed himself
- Has a will with one copy in the safety deposit box and the other with her son
- Husband owns several guns -- rifles, shotguns, handguns -- and puts a gun in the glove box or center console when he travels
Juror 7
- White woman
- Lives in Roswell
- Elementary art teacher for 15 years
- Education specialist degree
- Married
- Husband owns a handgun, but doesn't carry it in public and doesn't store it in the car when he travels unless he's going to a gun range
Juror 8
- White man
- Lives in Sandy Springs
- CFO for restaurant group for six years
- Has a bachelor's degree in business and finance
- Married with one daughter, age 27
- Was sued when daughter was in car accident and he was owner of vehicle
- Previously served on a jury, but matter was resolved before opening statements
- Has a will, of which lawyer has a copy
- Brother and father are both dead, has been involved with those probate matters
- Called authorities when 15-year-old brother tried to commit suicide by shooting himself
- Wife owns a gun that juror shot recreationally
Juror 9
- White man
- Lives in Alpharetta
- Employed at a construction supply company, previously was self-employed as a professional musician
- Married with no children
- Was on a criminal jury that reached a verdict
- Was previously employed at a law firm in college
- Has a will
- Owns a hunting rifle, shotgun and a .22
Juror 10
- Black woman
- Lives in Union City
- Single with three children, ages 20, 16, 13
- Has a high school diploma
- Certified nursing assistant, or home health aide, also does independent tax preparation on the side and has worked in a VA Hospital
- Used to be a Lyft driver, has been to the Edgewood area because of that and has had drunken passengers in her car
Juror 11
- White woman
- Lives in Johns Creek
- Senior development manager for a cruise line
- Has a college degree
- Married with two children, ages 17 and 13
- Cousin and best friend were both robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents
- Has a will and is executor of her brother's will
Juror 12
- Black man
- Finance and accounting manager
- Not married, has a 25-year-old daughter in nursing school
- Attends church and regularly engages in social activism
- Father was a Washington, D.C. police officer
- Said area where he lives, which is close to where the alleged crime occurred, has been gentrified in recent years
Alternate 1
- Woman, race unknown
- Lives in Johns Creek
- Works for the CDC
- Married with two daughters, ages 10 and 15
- Abstains from alcohol, but doesn't object to other people drinking
Alternate 2
- White man
- Lives in midtown
- Works as a landscape architect and urban planner
- Is in a committed a relationship
- No children
- Owns a gun but hasn't shot it recently
Alternate 3
- White woman
- Lives in west midtown
- Works as a management consultant for financial institution
- Unmarried with no children
- Has never fired a gun, but doesn't oppose gun ownership
Alternate 4
- Black woman
- Lives in South Fulton County
- Social worker with Fulton County DFCS
- Bachelor's degree in social work, working on masters in social work
- Unmarried with no children
- Carjacked at gunpoint in 2015, no arrest was made
- Has a will prepared by a lawyer, and parents have a copy
- Mother has sleep apnea
- Involved with a youth organization called Ladies of Favor, chaperoned the group at a Black Lives Matter march
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}