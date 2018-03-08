Crews working to repair massive water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County and Decatur City Schools will reopen Thursday morning after a massive water main break.
People in DeKalb County are still advised to boil water for cooking and drinking.
Crews are currently clearing a hole for a new pipe.
Overnight, DeKalb County watershed crews were hard at work replacing a 60-foot busted pipe that connects directly to the county's treatment plant.
The water main break happened Wednesday morning and that was when the problems started pouring in.
Gallons of water flooded Buford Highway in Doraville and disrupted water service throughout the county.
Crews believe a damaged sewer pipe running near the watermain washed away the soil underneath causing it to collapse.
Once the line gets fixed, the county will remain under a boiled water advisory until the Environmental Protection Agency says the water is safe to drink.
