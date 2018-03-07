0 A timeline of recent DeKalb County water breaks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - If it feels like there’s been a rather steady drip, drip of water breaks in DeKalb of late, you’re not wrong. Here are other breaks of lines and mains that have plagued the county just in the past year:

March 14, 2017: There was a water main break along Beech Drive at Memorial Drive after a contractor hit a 36-inch main while installing fiber optic cable. A sinkhole forced closure of Beech Drive through Decatur for hours.

August 21, 2017: A water main break on Old Spring House Lane from Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody shut down the street. Two days for DeKalb Water Management had repaired the break but the road was to remain closed for at least for another day as new asphalt was scheduled to be installed.

October 5, 2017: A 36-inch water main broke and sent water rushing through a Decatur neighborhood, flooding homes.Gallons of water seeped from underground and gushed down Parkhill Drive in Decatur for hours, residents reported.It took crews more than 7 hours just to find the break, according to news reports.

RELATED STORIES:

October 18, 2017: Two weeks later, a break in an 8-inch water line in north DeKalb closed part of Buford Highway around Beverly Hills Drive for portions of two days.

October 26, 2017: A break in a 6-inch residential water line on Chesterfield Lane sent “a river of muddy water” streaming across LaVista Road near Briarlake Elementary School.

Late November 2017: A water main breaks on Antelope Lane.

January 6, 2018: A water main breaks at Champlain Street and Geneva Street.

January 19, 2018: A water main break shuts down Covington Highway in both directions at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard in Lithonia. The break, which reportedly occurred when a pipe froze during wintry conditions, forced DeKalb County Watershed to make repairs during below-freezing temperatures.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.