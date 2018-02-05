  • Free flu shots available in north Georgia

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - If you haven’t received a flu shot this season, you can now get one for free in north Georgia.

    The public health departments offering the shots at no cost are in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield Counties.

    Healthcare plans will be billed on behalf of clients who have coverage and there is no charge to anyone who is not under a healthcare plan. No appointment is necessary – “Walk-ins” are welcome.

    Doctors say if you haven’t received a shot this season yet, it’s not too late.

    Georgia, along with 48 other U.S. states, is experiencing widespread influenza activity, with 37 flu-related deaths currently reported in Georgia, including 4 in north Georgia – and those numbers are expected to increase since the flu season has not yet peaked. 

    Locations and phone numbers for the participating north Georgia county health departments are:  
     
    Cherokee County Health Department: 1219 Univeter Road, Canton, GA 30115, (770) 3457371 and 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188, (770) 928-0133 
     
    Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, (706) 632-3023 
     
    Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540, (706) 635-4363 
     
    Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, (706) 695-4585 
     
    Pickens County Health Department    :  60 Health Way, Jasper, GA 30143, (706) 253-2821 
     
    Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 226-2621 

