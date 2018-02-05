Free flu shots available in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - If you haven’t received a flu shot this season, you can now get one for free in north Georgia.
The public health departments offering the shots at no cost are in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield Counties.
Healthcare plans will be billed on behalf of clients who have coverage and there is no charge to anyone who is not under a healthcare plan. No appointment is necessary – “Walk-ins” are welcome.
Doctors say if you haven’t received a shot this season yet, it’s not too late.
Georgia, along with 48 other U.S. states, is experiencing widespread influenza activity, with 37 flu-related deaths currently reported in Georgia, including 4 in north Georgia – and those numbers are expected to increase since the flu season has not yet peaked.
Locations and phone numbers for the participating north Georgia county health departments are:
Cherokee County Health Department: 1219 Univeter Road, Canton, GA 30115, (770) 3457371 and 7545 North Main Street, Suite 100, Woodstock, GA 30188, (770) 928-0133
Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, (706) 632-3023
Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540, (706) 635-4363
Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, (706) 695-4585
Pickens County Health Department: 60 Health Way, Jasper, GA 30143, (706) 253-2821
Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 226-2621
