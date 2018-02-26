0 Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured 6-year-old

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said they have found the driver who hit and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.

The boy, Jack, was hit on Feb. 18 while walking in a crosswalk on Burnt Hickory Road near one of the trail entrances to Kennesaw Mountain.

Police said a driver in a blue Impala passed stopped traffic on the wrong side of the road and hit Jack in the crosswalk before crashing into a parked car.

“(He) saw I was stopped, never put on the brakes and just came around me and that’s when the father and the two boys were crossing,” witness Sherry Jones said.

Police said the driver, who goes by the nickname Moonie, ran away, but three passengers stayed at the scene. Police arrested one of the passengers, 20-year-old Brian Locklin, on a warrant for a probation violation out of Fayette County.

Jones said Jack’s father comforted him as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“He was saying, ‘Jack, hang in there. Hang in there, buddy. We’re going to get you help. Hang in there, Jack,’” she said. “I was just so thankful when he (Jack) opened his eyes and I knew he was alive.”

Jack recently lost his mother to cancer, and his father posted on Facebook that “God and his mother definitely had a protective bubble around him.”

