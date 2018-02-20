  • Police search for driver who hit 6-year-old boy

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver who hit a 6-year-old in Cobb County.

    The boy, Jack, was hit Sunday while walking in a crosswalk on Burnt Hickory Road near one of the trail entrances to Kennesaw Mountain.

    A witness said she had stopped her car to let the boy and his family cross when another driver sped by her and hit the boy.

    Police said the driver ran from the scene, but the passengers stayed.

    The boy underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday. His father said he has two broken legs.

