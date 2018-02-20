Police search for driver who hit 6-year-old boy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver who hit a 6-year-old in Cobb County.
The boy, Jack, was hit Sunday while walking in a crosswalk on Burnt Hickory Road near one of the trail entrances to Kennesaw Mountain.
A witness said she had stopped her car to let the boy and his family cross when another driver sped by her and hit the boy.
Police said the driver ran from the scene, but the passengers stayed.
The boy underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday. His father said he has two broken legs.
A witness tells us about how the boy's father comforted him after the crash, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
A thumbs up from the Marietta 6-year old who was hit by a driver along Burnt Hickory Road near one of the entrances to @KennesawNPS. His father told me his son will be in the recovery room soon after surgery. He has two broken legs, driver on the run. Story live at 5 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bQoLf9TyEN— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 20, 2018
