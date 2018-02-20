Man sentenced in brutal beating of college baseball player at popular Buckhead bar

ATLANTA - The man who punched a former Georgia State baseball pitcher at a popular Buckhead bar and caused brain injury, is now in prison.
Channel 2’s Wendy Corona was in the Fulton County courtroom Tuesday when the judge gave a sentence he said no one would be happy with.
“There's nothing, absolutely nothing that justifies that kind of response,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Henry Newkirk.
Newkirk referenced video from inside Kramer's in Buckhead in Oct. 2015. It shows then 21-year-old Dillon Swaggerty take a punch from Nat Gosline and another person kick him. That attack left Swaggerty, then a Georgia State junior and baseball pitcher with brain injuries.
