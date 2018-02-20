0 Uber Eats driver accused of gunning down customer, breaks down in court

ATLANTA - An Uber Eats driver accused of killing a customer cried when he appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was in the courtroom when a judge told Robert Bivines she couldn't give him a bond since he faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

Bivines lowered his head as the charges against him were read out loud. Jones said Bivines’ eyes began to water as he heard he wouldn't be getting a bond. He then took a seat and used a towel to wipe away his tears.

“He cannot stop crying,” Bivines’ attorney Jackie Patterson told Jones.

Patterson said this incident has devastated his client.

Police: Uber Eats delivery flees after customer shot, killed in Buckhead “This is the lowest point of his life but I told him to hold on a change will be coming,” Patterson said. It was Saturday night around 11:30 on Pharr Circle South in Buckhead when police said Bivines arrived to deliver food to Ryan Thornton, 30. Officers said there was an altercation and Bivines got in his car and shot Thornton several times as he walked away. Patterson said Thornton was angry over how long it took for his food to arrive. “Mr. Thornton came downstairs and jerked the food out of the window when my client gave it to him,” Patterson said. Patterson said Thornton verbally threatened Bivines and came toward him with his hand in his pocket. He said his client had no choice but to defend himself. Jones tried to get a comment from Thornton's family after court. “My sis... his mother has asked us not to comment at all. So we're going to respect their wishes,” one family member told Jones, not identifying themselves. Bivines hopes a judge sets a bond when he heads back to court March 6.

