Detectives plead for Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer to turn himself in

ATLANTA - Detectives are asking for the Uber Eats driver who police said shot and killed a customer to turn himself in.
The shooting happened at a condominium on Pharr Road in Buckhead Saturday night.
Police said Ryan Thornton ordered food from Uber Eats and the driver delivered the food around 11:30 p.m. At some point, authorities said words were exchanged between Thornton and the driver.
The Uber Eats driver then shot the 30-year-old, police said.
Thornton died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Authorities said they believe they know who the driver is and want him to turn himself in.
