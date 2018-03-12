  • Urgent search underway to find man impersonating an officer, assaulting women

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are releasing new information about a man impersonating a police officer that has sexually assaulted at least two women. 

    Both cases happened just hours apart in the early morning hours of Friday. One incident happened in Atlanta, the other in Cobb County.

    The reason police waited a day to release the details of the second attack, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    In each case, a dark colored car with a lightbar on top, pulled the women over for a traffic stop. The women said the man was wearing dark clothing similar to an officer’s uniform and also had a police-like badge. 

    The man then instructed the women to show him their license and registration. He then told them to step out of the car. That’s when police said the man sexually assaulted them.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Urgent search underway to find man impersonating an officer, assaulting women

  • Headline Goes Here

    White supremacist group drops 'offensive' fliers at Atlanta homes, neighbors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    MLK's daughter, Bernice, has private audience with pope

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury in place for trial of Atlanta attorney who killed his wife

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cobb police, APD investigating police impersonator who is assaulting women