0 Police: Man impersonating officer sexually assaults woman during traffic stop

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department has a warning for drivers.

Police said someone impersonating an officer sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning.

The victim said the suspect groped her after he pulled her over on Terrell Mill Road near Paper Mill Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the man was driving a vehicle with a light bar on top of it, although it is not known what type of car it was.

According to police, the man was wearing a dark jacket with a light blue emblem or some other writing on it, a black vest with a star-shaped gold badge on one side and three service bars on the other.

He was also wearing a tan collared uniform shirt with a gold emblem on the left side of the collar and a white T-shirt under the uniform shirt, with dark pants, along with a police duty belt with a gun, Taser, and radio.

"This uniform combination does not match any uniform of any law enforcement agency operating in Cobb County, be the county or other municipality," the department told Channel 2 Action News.

The Cobb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News they advise citizens to be aware of their surroundings as often as possible, even when interacting with the police.

Police gave few recommendations to consider when pulling over for an officer who is conducting a traffic stop:

Pull over in a public area.

Find a well lit area so the officer can see you and you can see the officer. Turn on your hazard lights, slow down, and find the best location available to pull over.

You do not have to roll your window all the way down in order to speak to an officer or give an officer your driver's license and proof of insurance (but the license and proof of insurance are required to be handed over if an officer asks for them).

You can call 911 and make sure you are being pulled over by an actual officer (if you are unsure due to darkness or the car not being easily recognized as a marked patrol vehicle) while driving slowly with your hazard lights on.

If you suspect the individual is not an actual officer, call 911 immediately and give your location and a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle if visible. Stay on the phone with the 911 operator until an officer arrives to assist you.

