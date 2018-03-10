  • Rain, rain and more rain on the way

    By: Brian Monahan

    ATLANTA - Rain, rain and more rain is on the way this weekend. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said it'll be dry Saturday morning, but that will change come late afternoon. 

    "Showers will move into metro Atlanta late afternoon or evening," Monahan said.

    Monahan said about 1-2 inches of rain is possible in some areas late Saturday into Sunday, with a very limited chance of any strong storms in Georgia.

    "There could be some rumbles of thunder, however," Monahan said. 

