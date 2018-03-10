ATLANTA - Rain, rain and more rain is on the way this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said it'll be dry Saturday morning, but that will change come late afternoon.
"Showers will move into metro Atlanta late afternoon or evening," Monahan said.
Monahan said about 1-2 inches of rain is possible in some areas late Saturday into Sunday, with a very limited chance of any strong storms in Georgia.
"There could be some rumbles of thunder, however," Monahan said.
Rain will increase late today/tonight over the north Georgia mountains, then for all of north Georgia tomorrow.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 10, 2018
Severe weather risk is limited to middle and southern Georgia -- though we may have some rumbles of thunder here on the south side.
