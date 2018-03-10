Body found in river ID'd as missing airport worker

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman with autism who was reported missing last month was identified as the body recently found in the Yellow River in Newton County.
Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis confirmed that Shanequa Quanee Sullivan, 23, was found by a fisherman Sunday.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
"I come across things on the river time to time, but this is one of the strangest things I've come across,” Pat Campbell Jr. said.
TRENDING STORIES:
He told Channel 2’s Tom Regan he was out fishing for white bass when he spotted something that made him turn his boat around.
“I motored over it, and I saw the heel of a person, and initially thought it was a mannequin. I got downwind of it and could tell it wasn't a mannequin and that's when I said it's time to call 911,” he said.
Sullivan, who worked at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, was reported missing Feb. 4 by her family.
Davis said officials are working to determine a cause of death.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}