0 5 people injured in shootings in 2 days at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Five people shot were in two days near the same gas station in south Atlanta and police are trying to figure out who fired the shots.

One man told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes he was inside his kitchen getting something to eat when a bullet came flying in.

“I mean I could’ve been dead. I could’ve been dead,” Marques Glass said.

Glass said he hasn’t been able to relax since that happened Sunday night.

“When I was at the sink, I (fell backward). I thought I was dead. I mean it’s embarrassing to even stand here. I can’t sleep. I can’t sleep no more,” Glass said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said someone went on a shooting rampage that night, and there was another shooting the following night, at the Chevron gas station on Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.

Both shootings were right across the street from Glass’ home. He said he can’t get the sound of the gunshots out of his head.

“(It sounded) like Baghdad. I’m more scared than to be in Baghdad right now,” Glass said.

Everyone injured in the two shootings survived.

One person was shot in the head, but survived and is expected to be OK. Another person was hit while crossing Jonesboro Road. Two people crashed into each other while trying to get away from the shooting and a teenage girl was shot in the knee while sitting in her car.

Glass said he’s not sure what will stop the shootings because he sees police patrol the gas station often.

“I mean they’re here, they’re there, but I don’t even think they pay them enough,” Glass said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.