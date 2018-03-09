  • Baby found alone on porch, detective says

    By: Audrey Washington

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County detective told Channel 2 Action News a baby was found alone on the front porch of a home. 

    The incident happened on the 3700 block of Leisure Lane around 3 a.m. Friday. 

    The detective told Channel 2 Action News the mother had just given birth. 

    The baby was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the detective. 

