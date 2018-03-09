  • Man on arson rampage threatened to burn former friend alive, sheriff says

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a man they said went on an arson rampage on Bartow County.

    The Bartow County Sheriff told Channel 2’s Tom Regan Randy Weaver used a homemade flame thrower to torch his home, his wife’s truck and a former friend’s truck.

    Investigators said Weaver also threatened to burn his former friend alive.

    We’re talking to authorities about the search for the man for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man on arson rampage threatened to burn former friend alive, sheriff says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, chance for storms increase this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

  • Headline Goes Here

    Early morning freeze kills portion of peach crop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main repairs completed in DeKalb County