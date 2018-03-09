Man on arson rampage threatened to burn former friend alive, sheriff says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a man they said went on an arson rampage on Bartow County.
The Bartow County Sheriff told Channel 2’s Tom Regan Randy Weaver used a homemade flame thrower to torch his home, his wife’s truck and a former friend’s truck.
Investigators said Weaver also threatened to burn his former friend alive.
We're talking to authorities about the search for the man for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
