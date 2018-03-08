‘Drag this out' Texts reveal Reed administration's effort to keep public records from WSB

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained text messages that reveal an effort by then-Mayor Kasim Reed’s press secretary to delay releasing potentially embarrassing information about unpaid water bills by Atlanta city officials, and when finally released, to make it as difficult as possible to understand.
The texts were provided to Channel 2 by Lillian Govus, who was the top communications officer for Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management and now works for a school district in Oregon. They document exchanges between Govus and former Press Secretary Jenna Garland between late February and early April of 2017.
The first exchange followed Channel 2’s request for water bills related to Mayor Reed and members of his family. Govus texted Garland, “Got a big (expletive) problem. Involves MKR (Mayor Reed) and Tracy (brother of the mayor). Got an open records request...from WSB. Turns out thousands in unpaid water bills. Properties owned by MKR and Tracy.”
When Watershed produced the bills in early March, they showed that a rental house owned by Tracy Reed had run up unpaid balances of as much $9,000, and the account hadn’t been paid off in four years. The mayor’s own water bills were fully paid.
The pushback came when we asked for the bills for one city council member on March 7, 2017. That same day, Garland texted Govus: “I’d be as unhelpful as possible. Drag this out as long as possible. And provide information in the most confusing format available.”
