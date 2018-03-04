Fisherman finds body in Yellow River, sheriff's officials say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Yellow River in Newton County.
The body was spotted by a fisherman about a quarter-mile south of Rocky Plains Road around 5:30 p.m., Newton County sheriff’s officials said.
The body was snagged in debris in the river, they said.
The fisherman called 911, and deputies responded to the area and found the body.
They were not able to remove it due to limited daylight and the rapid movement of the river.
Sheriff’s deputies returned Sunday and took the body out of the river. It was then taken to the Newton County Coroner’s Office.
The remains are still unidentified and there is no cause or manner of death at this time, sheriff’s officials said.
They said the body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
