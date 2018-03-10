1 dead after possible road rage incident, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A driver is dead after a shootout in the middle of a Clayton County intersection, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Investigators say two drivers opened fire on each other at Highway 42 and Lake Harbin Road earlier Saturday afternoon.
It's not clear what lead up to the gunfire, but deputies say one driver was killed and the other was taken into custody.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may be the result of road rage," Clayton County police said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.
