Georgia RB Nick Chubb has something to prove at NFL Combine

ATHENS, Ga. - Despite becoming one of the Southeastern Conference's all-time running backs during his four years at Georgia, Nick Chubb still has something to prove at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Chubb finished his Bulldog career second all-time in rushing yards (4,769) and rushing touchdowns (44).
Those numbers were also good enough for second all-time and fifth all-time in the SEC, respectively.
However, scouts still have questions about his versatility and if he has fully recovered from a gruesome knee injury he suffered in 2015.
“But even though his savvy as a one-cut runner should earn him more than a few fans, teams will want to see how his change of direction and long speed stack up to the elite backs in the class,” USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.
This article was written by Alex Makrides, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
