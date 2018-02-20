ATHENS, Ga. - It could be a big year for the Bulldogs in the NFL Draft.
Ten former Georgia players will perform before scouts during the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 28 to March 5 in Indianapolis.
Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Roquan Smith are among the players invited to participate.
Only Alabama (14) and Ohio State (11) had more players invited.
The full list of UGA players invited to the NFL Combine:
- RB Nick Chubb
- RB Sony Michel
- OL Isaiah Wynn
- WR Javon Wims
- DT John Atkins
- DT Trenton Thompson
- OLB Davin Bellamy
- OLB Lorenzo Carter
- OLB Roquan Smith
- S Dominick Sanders
Georgia State and West Georgia will also be represented at the combine. Panthers defensive back Chandon Sullivan and Wolves offensive tackle Desmond Harrison will be in attendance.
Georgia players will have another chance to showcase their talents before NFL personnel March 21 in Athens.
The 2018 NFL Draft will be held from April 26-28 at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Georgia had eight players drafted -- the most in one season -- in 2002 and 2013.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
