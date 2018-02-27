WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Warner Robins High School tight end Tyler Fromm received a 2019 offer from Auburn, Fromm announced on Twitter Tuesday.
“Thankful to have earned the opportunity to play football at Auburn University!! #WarEagle,” the 3-star tight end wrote on Twitter.
Thankful to have earned the opportunity to play football at Auburn University!! #WarEagle 🐅 pic.twitter.com/R1r8a2WBTG— Tyler Fromm (@FrommTyler) February 27, 2018
Fromm, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound junior from Warner Robins, is the younger brother of UGA starting quarterback Jake Fromm.
The younger Fromm has received 12 offers thus far, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and USC.
This article was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}