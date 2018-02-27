In the last few years, freshman quarterbacks have proved to the college football world that they can contribute right away.
Last season, freshman Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama to a National Championship, defeating Georgia freshman Jake Fromm in the process.
And the year prior, Jalen Hurts -- who was replaced by Tagovailoa in the title game -- led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
TRENDING STORIES:
With that in mind, Steve Lassan, of Athlon Sports, looked at which incoming quarterbacks could have a “top impact” on their teams in 2018.
New Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields made the list.
The Harrison High School product was rated the No. 1 overall player by ESPN despite suffering a season-ending hand injury in the middle of his senior season.
In his two years as a starter, Fields threw for 4,187 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding 2,096 rushing yards and 28 scores on the ground.
Fields enrolled early at Georgia and is expected to compete with Fromm for the starting job, although unseating the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year could be a challenge.
This article was written by Alex Makrides, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}