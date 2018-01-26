0 Mom watches break-in on phone while teen son hides in closet

A Florida mom had much at stake when she could see her house being robbed on her phone.

Everything began when her 13-year-old son was home alone on Sunday, reports WSVN. The boy saw a silver sedan, a car he didn’t recognize, pull up to his house in the middle of the day. Two men exited the vehicle and knocked on the door.

“I didn’t answer because they’re strangers,” the teen recalled. “I looked through the peep hole — there was one guy, he just ran back to his car, and then one minute later, I heard a loud bang in the back.”

He ran to the closet in his parents’ bedroom and called the police.

“They’re breaking in,” he whispered. “Help!”

The men began taking items from the home.

The teen’s mother then received an alert on her phone that there was movement in front of a camera on her home security system. When she looked at the video feed, she saw her house being burglarized.

At first she believed the men to be her son’s friends and called him. The teen, however, was still on the line with dispatch, fearing greatly for his safety.

“I kind of feel like, ‘I’m going to be dead,'” he said. The woman on the line told him to stay in the closet.

The men opened the door to the parents’ bedroom and left without ever realizing there was someone in the closet. They left the house and drove away minutes before officers arrived on the scene.

The teen said he was “doing well” but was “a little shaky about what happened.”

Local 10 News reports that the men drove away in the silver sedan. They are black, have short dreads, stand about 5-foot-6, are of thin build and are believed to be in their late teens — between ages 16 and 19.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Investigations Bureau at 954-431-2225. They can also leave an anonymous tip with Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS and be eligible to receive a $3,000 reward.

