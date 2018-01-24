Mother, father, son arrested in Forsyth County drug raid

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County deputies didn’t have to go far to find drug suspects -- they were all inside one house, and they were all family members.
Sheriff’s officials told Channel 2 Action News that deputies raided a home on Dartmoore Lane in Suwanee Tuesday night.
Three family members were arrested; John Cooper Coleman, 18, Holly Jean Coleman, 50, and John Christopher Coleman, 52.
All three suspects are facing numerous drug charges including, possession of marijuana with the intent, possession of MDMA schedule I and possession of cocaine with the intent.
No bond was issued for Holly Coleman and John Christopher Coleman. A bond of $51,000 was set for John Cooper Coleman.
