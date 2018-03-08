  • Dog returned to Atlanta shelter for being 'too nice' finds new forever home

    By: Kimberly Richardson

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A dog that was returned to an Atlanta animal shelter for being "too nice" has found her new forever home.

    LifeLine Animal Project posted on its Facebook page Monday Helena was recently returned to their Fulton County Animal Services location after her new owners said she was "too nice." 

    The animal shelter wrote, "Introducing....the sweetest, nicest, snuggliest dog in the ATL. Helena was recently returned to our Fulton County Animal Services location after her new owners said she was too nice and just wanted to be around them all the time." 

    “This Velcro dog sounds just about perfect to us. And we know there’s a family out there waiting to spend their nights binge-watching Netflix and snuggling with this sweet velvet hippo.”

    Thousands posted in the comments section on Facebook, where LifeLine Animal Project responded to one person explaining that there was a misunderstanding when the dog was initially adopted. Her owners were in the market for an aggressive guard dog and misread the breed’s personality.

    “The owners were looking for a more independent dog; and Helena just isn’t that. There are also common misconceptions that dogs that look like Helena are protectors or guardians of the home and she isn’t that either,” the animal shelter wrote.

    The post was shared more that 2,000 times, and within just days, the shelter posted Helena found her new forever home on Wednesday. 

    "Nice guys (dogs) don’t always finish last," the animal shelter wrote. 

