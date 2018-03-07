Police search for man accused sexually assaulting of 12-year-old girl

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Shelton Brown is currently on Atlanta’s Most Wanted list for the November attacks in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Brown is believed to be in the metro Atlanta area, most recently in Decatur, and may be traveling with his 1-year-old son and his 29-year-old girlfriend.
We're talking to police about the search for the suspect on Channel 2 Action News
Police want anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brown to contact police. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.
SEEKING SUSPECT: APD needs your help to locate 28-year-old Sheldon Brown accused of rape involving a child. Brown is believed to be in the metro Atlanta area & maybe traveling with his 1-year-old son & 29-year-old girlfriend. Call @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with info pic.twitter.com/fbsRgzNvRV— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) March 7, 2018
