Woman caught on video in tirade says she's not racist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an exclusive interview, we’re hearing from the woman behind an explosive rant that’s stirring a lot of controversy in Gwinnett County.
The woman cursed and shouted racial slurs in the video first aired on Channel 2 Action News on Thursday.
On Friday, the woman seen on the video reached out to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington and wanted to tell her side of the story.
She told Washington that she is a former teacher and despite what was seen in this video, she’s the real victim.
The incident happened Wednesday inside a Lawrenceville Dollar Tree. And the woman at the center of the rant, Pamela Sharma, said she is not a racist.
“I wasn’t racist initially and I wasn’t racist in the middle, it’s not until I became the victim of racism,” Sharma said.
Hear from the woman about her side of the story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mayor Reed announces 'major' expansion of Piedmont Park
- Video shows customer throwing punches over price of hair weave
- The Peach Drop's musical performers finally revealed
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}