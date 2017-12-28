  • The Peach Drop's musical performers finally revealed

    ATLANTA - OK, New Year's Eve revelers -- We now know who is performing at this year's Peach Drop!

    The city tweeted out the list of the performers at the Peach Drop's new location at Woodruff Park.

    Performing on Sunday night will be rapper Jeezy, TLC and Tyrese. 

    The annual New Year's Eve event took place at Underground Atlanta for nearly 30 years.

    Past Peach Drops have attracted up to 100,000 people.

