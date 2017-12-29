Video shows customer throwing punches over price of hair weave

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a customer they said attacked a store employee because she was upset over the price of a weave.
Surveillance video showed the customer going on the attack, throwing merchandise and punches in the Duluth store.
Venus beauty supply workers said the Wednesday night confrontation began after customer Melissa Roper and her daughter didn't like the price of a weave, and the lack of customer service they apparently wanted.
We'll explain what the suspect left behind that helped detectives identify her, Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
